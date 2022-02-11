Reports: Celtics will sign Stevens Point native Sam Hauser to deal for rest of season

BOSTON (WSAW) -Stevens Point native Sam Hauser will be signed to a standard contract for the rest of the season by the Boston Celtics, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The former SPASH star has been on a two-way deal with Boston after signing with them as an undrafted free agent this past summer.

The Boston Celtics are planning to sign F Sam Hauser and C Luke Kornet to deals for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Celtics have five open roster spots after Thursday's trades. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2022

Hauser has played 41 total minutes across 10 games for the Celtics this season. He’s spent the majority of the season with their G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. In 20 games with Maine, Hauser is averaging 19 points per game and shooting a robust 42.6% from three-point land on 9.8 attempts per game.

