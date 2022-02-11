Reports: Celtics will sign Stevens Point native Sam Hauser to deal for rest of season
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (WSAW) -Stevens Point native Sam Hauser will be signed to a standard contract for the rest of the season by the Boston Celtics, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The former SPASH star has been on a two-way deal with Boston after signing with them as an undrafted free agent this past summer.
Hauser has played 41 total minutes across 10 games for the Celtics this season. He’s spent the majority of the season with their G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. In 20 games with Maine, Hauser is averaging 19 points per game and shooting a robust 42.6% from three-point land on 9.8 attempts per game.
