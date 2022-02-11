Plea deal likely for suspect in home invasion that turned deadly

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The 32-year-old man accused of breaking into a Plover home last February is scheduled to reach a plea deal in his case, avoiding a jury trial.

Prosecutors said Benjamin Smith and Zachary Deyo, 28, planned an attack and were armed when they broke into the Plover home. Smith was shot three times, according to his attorney; Deyo was shot and killed by someone inside the home.

Smith is charged with nine counts including felony murder. A felony murder charge is filed when prosecutors say a person died as a result of someone committing a crime.

Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske said Smith was armed with a baseball bat and his codefendant had a gun.

Two other males and a female suffered various injuries. Police say the altercation was an isolated incident.

Smith remains the Portage County Jail on $250,000 bond.

A plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

