News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Packers legend Leroy Butler to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

FILE - Green Bay Packers' LeRoy Butler jumps into the crowd following an interception late in...
FILE - Green Bay Packers' LeRoy Butler jumps into the crowd following an interception late in the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears in Green Bay, Wisc., in this Sunday, Nov. 12, 1995, file photo. Butler is a 2021 finalist for entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Dan Currier, File)(DAN CURRIER | AP)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WBAY) - Packers legendary safety Leroy Butler is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the NFL announced Thursday.

The former Packers’ safety last played the game in the 2001 season and has been waiting 20 years for this day.

Butler, the first NFL player to achieve 20 intercepts and 20 sacks, was previously the only player from the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team yet to hear his name called in Canton.

“On behalf of the entire Green Bay Packers organization, I want to congratulate LeRoy on his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is an honor that he earned through his hard work, leadership and outstanding play,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Packers Hall of Famers from the 90s like Reggie White and Brett Favre played for multiple teams in their careers. Butler played for the Packers his entire career, starting at cornerback, and moving to safety in 1992. It wasn’t a willing move at first, but it sure worked to the tune of 38 total picks and 20.5 sacks in his dozen-year run. Butler also invented the “Lambeau Leap” during his run in Green Bay.

“LeRoy was a great leader and teammate. In professional football, great players have a knack for being around the ball and producing big plays, and LeRoy was that player,” Brett Favre said in a statement.

This year was Butler’s 3rd consecutive time being one of 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident capture by cellphone video
Rothschild PD seeking info about road rage incident
All Wausau municipal wells found with PFAS contamination
A First Alert Weather Day runs from Thursday night through Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Accumulating snow, bitter cold, and low wind chills
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is congratulated after throwing his 443rd career touchdown...
Aaron Rodgers wins 2021 NFL MVP award
Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo runs during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball...
REPORTS: Bucks trade DiVincenzo to Kings, acquire Ibaka from Clippers in four-team deal
Football Coaches of the Year: Craig Martens & Jim Hagen 2/9/2022
Football Coaches of the Year: Craig Martens & Jim Hagen 2/9/2022
Joining the 1,000 Point Club 2/9/2022
Joining the 1,000 Point Club 2/9/2022