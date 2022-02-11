Packers legend Leroy Butler to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WBAY) - Packers legendary safety Leroy Butler is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the NFL announced Thursday.

The former Packers’ safety last played the game in the 2001 season and has been waiting 20 years for this day.

Butler, the first NFL player to achieve 20 intercepts and 20 sacks, was previously the only player from the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team yet to hear his name called in Canton.

“On behalf of the entire Green Bay Packers organization, I want to congratulate LeRoy on his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is an honor that he earned through his hard work, leadership and outstanding play,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Packers Hall of Famers from the 90s like Reggie White and Brett Favre played for multiple teams in their careers. Butler played for the Packers his entire career, starting at cornerback, and moving to safety in 1992. It wasn’t a willing move at first, but it sure worked to the tune of 38 total picks and 20.5 sacks in his dozen-year run. Butler also invented the “Lambeau Leap” during his run in Green Bay.

“LeRoy was a great leader and teammate. In professional football, great players have a knack for being around the ball and producing big plays, and LeRoy was that player,” Brett Favre said in a statement.

This year was Butler’s 3rd consecutive time being one of 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame.

