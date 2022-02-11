Grilling with Sunrise 7: Lamb’s Fresh Market offers specialty brats for Super Bowl

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This Super Bowl Sunday, make your spread extra delicious with specialty brats from Lamb’s Fresh Market. This week, Gary Stockwell said Blue and Yellow L.A. brats and Cincinnati Chili Brats are on special Feb. 10-16.

On Friday, Stockwell grilled up the specialty brats and suggested topping them with the appropriate toppings. The chili brats have sour cream and cheese and the blue and yellow brats are topped with banana peppers and blue cheese.

He also grilled up some wings with a homemade wing sauce. Here’s the recipe:

Homemade buffalo sauce for grilled wings:

1 cup unsalted butter

1 teaspoon chili powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 1/3 cups hot sauce

Directions:

Section your chicken wings and place on a preheated grill. For purposes of melting the butter, use medium-low heat (325 degrees).

The wings will take about 35-45 minutes at this temperature. When the wings reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees, pull off the grill and set aside.

To begin making your sauce, melt butter over medium to medium-low heat. We want to be careful to not overcook the butter. We just want to melt the butter, not brown it. Whisk in your garlic powder, chili powder, and hot sauce in a mixing bowl until it is thoroughly blended. Now it is time to toss in your wings. Toss them until they are fully coated with the sauce and dig in!

