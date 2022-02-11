News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Thursday night into Friday morning

Snowfall range from 1-3″ in Central Wisocnsin, with 4 to 5 inches in parts of the Northwoods.
Snowfall amounts from Thursday night into Friday morning.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest clipper system to affect North Central Wisconsin provided some plowable snowfall in most of the region. The snow fell while temps were in the 20s to near 30 Thursday night, tapering off after midnight into Friday morning. As temps rose to near and above freezing for a time on Friday morning, the snow compacted and was wetter in nature on the ground. With temperatures falling Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, the wet and slushy snow will be frozen solid on the ground.

Snowfall amounts from Thursday night into Friday morning.
Here is a breakdown of the snowfall reports from February 10th-11th:

ESE of Phillips 5.5″

Monico 5.5″

Rhinelander 5.0″

Tomahawk 4.5″

Antigo 4.0″

Minocqua 3.8″

Crandon 3.5″

Lake Tomahawk 3.5″

Park Falls 3.0″

Wausau 2.5″

Shawano 2.0″

Stratford 2.0″

Tigerton 2.0″

Merrill 1.9″

Plover 1.8″

Medford 1.7″

Pittsville 1.6″

Waupaca 1.3″

Friendship 1.2″

Marshfield 1.0″

Rudolph 1.0″

Stevens Point 0.7″

New London 0.5″

