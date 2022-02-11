First Alert Weather Day: Tumbling temperatures & bitter cold wind chills

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The First Alert Weather Day continues into Saturday morning for bitterly cold conditions and dangerously low wind chills. In the wake of an Alberta Clipper that produced snowfall of 1-3″ in Central Wisconsin, and as much as 4-5″ in the Northwoods, arctic air will once again be invading for the remainder of Friday into Friday night and settling in this weekend.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph into the evening hours on Friday. (WSAW)

Temperatures Friday morning were near or above freezing, allowing for the new snow to melt or become slushy in nature. As temperatures fall a good 20 to 30 degrees from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, that snow and slushy will freeze solid. Gusty winds will be common into Friday evening, gusting up to 30 mph at times. There might be some blowing or drifting snow at times in open areas. Temperatures will be back into the 10s and single digits Friday evening, sliding below zero overnight into Saturday morning.

Temps around dinnertime will be in the single digits and 10s in most of the area. (WSAW)

Readings by midnight will be close to zero in most of the area. (WSAW)

Temps Saturday morning in the single digits to teens below zero. (WSAW)

Wind chills as low as -25° Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Wind chills will be in the bitterly cold category, ranging from -20° to -25° Saturday morning. Frostbite can develop in about 30 to 45 minutes on exposed skin in these types of conditions. A fair amount of sunshine but remaining rather cold on Saturday with highs in the mid-single digits. Frigid on Sunday morning with lows in the -10s, and if there is a breeze up to 5 mph, wind chills could dip to around -20°

Afternoon readings on Saturday will be in the single digits. (WSAW)

Wind chills in the -10s to around -20° Sunday morning. (WSAW)

The last half of the weekend features more sun and cold with highs Sunday afternoon in the single digits to low 10s. The next shot at snow showers or light snow will move across the region Sunday night into Valentine’s Day morning, with up to 1″ of snowfall possible.

