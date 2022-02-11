Community Foundation of Chippewa County awards $20,000 to organizations helping tornado recovery efforts in Stanley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The city of Stanley was hit by an EF2 tornado in December. The community is still working to bounce back the damage caused.

In 2020, the Community Foundation of Chippewa County started the Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund for future crisis situations.

“We didn’t know on December 14th that December 15th there would be a tornado touching down in Stanley Wisconsin,” the foundations executive director, Jill Herriges said.

That fund is now being used to help Stanley get back on its feet from the devastating tornado that ripped through its community.

“Once the tornado touched down and we realized, ok this is definitely a crisis that is impacting Chippewa county, we decided we would open the fund for this specific crisis situation,” Herriges said.

The fund was able to grant $20,000 to organizations directly serving Stanley and its efforts to rebuild.

Feed My People is one of the grant recipients.

“The grant that we received to give to the Fruit of the Vine, a food pantry in Stanley will allow then to purchase food to replenish some of the refrigerators that are now empty,” executive director of Feed My People, Nancy Renkes said. “So, it’s really an amazing way to help that community to get back on its feet and one less thing to have to worry about.”

The American Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin, Fruit of the Vine Food Pantry, the Stanley Food Pantry, the Stanley Community Association, and the Stanley Police Department received grant money as well.

“One of the highlights for us to be able to help this year was the city of Stanley Police Department in that we gave them the grant to purchase a radio tower, and an antenna, and repeater for future crisis preparedness,” Herriges said.

Herriges says the fund will be a part of the community foundation forever.

“All the money that’s gifted to the fund will be available to grant out for future crisis situations,” Herriges said.

Renkes says it’s amazing to see organizations step up to help those in need.

“I think it just speaks volumes to the generosity of organizations the community foundation and others who also stepped up to help during this catastrophic event,” Renkes said.

Herriges says the Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund has already served more than 30 organizations in Chippewa County with almost $150,000 granted.

To learn more about the Community Foundation of Chippewa County and the Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund

