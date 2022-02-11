News and First Alert Weather App
Bond set at $500K for man that fired gun toward Marathon County deputy in August incident

Zackery Schwartz, 25
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $500,000 for a 25-year-old man that is accused of firing a gun at a deputy.

Zackery Schwartz is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and 11 other counts.

The incident happened last August. According to a press release, a Marathon County Sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle parked at a car dealership near County Road WW in village of Maine. The vehicle was reported to have eluded a Lincoln County deputy attempting to stop the driver for a speeding violation. Investigators said the Marathon County deputy gave verbal commands to the driver, who did not comply.

Prosecutors said Schwartz got out of the vehicle and shot at the deputy. The deputy returned fire. Schwartz was shot multiple times, according to court documents. A woman stayed in the vehicle. According to the Department of Justice, the deputy did not know the woman was in the vehicle until right before the man fired at the deputy. Both Schwartz and the woman were injured by gunfire and were taken to area hospitals.

The deputy was not injured. He has been identified as Nathan Olig, a 12 year veteran of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. Friday, the sheriff’s department commended Deputy Olig for his heroic actions.

