Baby suffers life-threatening injuries in Langlade County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Seven people were hurt in a crash in Langlade County Thursday evening. One of the victims--a baby--suffered life-threatening injuries.

At 6:15 p.m., crews were called to the scene at Highway 45 north of County Road G near Antigo.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a car was traveling south on the highway when it slowed to make a left turn into a business on the east side. A pickup truck rear-ended the car, pushing it into the path of another vehicle.

The first car and pickup ended up in the east ditch. The second vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of Highway 45.

There were three people from Birnamwood in the first car. Two adults--a 40-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man-- suffered non-life threatening injuries. A four-month-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to a local hospital.

Three people in the second car--A 63-year-old woman from Pelican Lake, a 74-year-old woman from Pelican Lake, and a 76-year-old woman from Pelican Lake--suffered non-life threatening injuries. All three were taken to ahospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old Birnamwood man, also suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to a hospital.

No names were released.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says alcohol was not involved in the crash

The highway was closed for about three-and-a-half hours for crash scene investigation.

The State Patrol, Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Antigo Police, Langlade County Highway Department and Antigo Fire responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

