News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Assistant fire chief promoted to Stevens Point chief

Assistant Fire Chief Jb Moody
Assistant Fire Chief Jb Moody(City of Stevens Point)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Jb Moody will take over as Stevens Point Fire Chief on March 2.

Moody has been with the department since 2004 and has been assistant fire chief since 2018. Current Stevens Point Fire Chief, Robert Finn will retire on March 1.

“Chief Finn has been an asset to the fire department and the community and we thank him for his many years of service. We chose Jb after extensive research and screening of over a dozen candidates from around the country,” said Police and Fire Commission President, Jerry R. Moore. “Assistant Chief Moody was clearly above the rest of the candidates in his vision to move the department forward and provide a vast knowledge of policy and procedure.”

“I am very happy with the selection of Jb Moody as the new chief,” said Mayor Mike Wiza. “I know the commission had their work cut out for them in this selection. Chief Finn has been instrumental in creating our new training facility along with many other improvements that allow Stevens Point to work towards an ISO 1 rating. Jb will continue that progress and I look forward to working with him.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our First Alert Weather Day continues until Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Flash freeze and bitter cold follows accumulating snow
All Wausau municipal wells found with PFAS contamination
Road rage incident capture by cellphone video
Rothschild PD seeking info about road rage incident
Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo runs during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball...
REPORTS: Bucks trade DiVincenzo to Kings, acquire Ibaka from Clippers in four-team deal
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US

Latest News

Benjamin Smith
Plea deal likely for suspect in home invasion that turned deadly
Darrell Brooks
Suspect in deadly Waukesha Christmas attack to enter plea
The annual Central Wisconsin Sports Show is back for its 12th year at the Central Wisconsin and...
12th annual Central Wisconsin Sports Show comes to Rothschild
Super Bowl Spread: Grilled Brats and Wings
Super Bowl Spread: Grilled Brats and Wings