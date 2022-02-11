Assistant fire chief promoted to Stevens Point chief

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Jb Moody will take over as Stevens Point Fire Chief on March 2.

Moody has been with the department since 2004 and has been assistant fire chief since 2018. Current Stevens Point Fire Chief, Robert Finn will retire on March 1.

“Chief Finn has been an asset to the fire department and the community and we thank him for his many years of service. We chose Jb after extensive research and screening of over a dozen candidates from around the country,” said Police and Fire Commission President, Jerry R. Moore. “Assistant Chief Moody was clearly above the rest of the candidates in his vision to move the department forward and provide a vast knowledge of policy and procedure.”

“I am very happy with the selection of Jb Moody as the new chief,” said Mayor Mike Wiza. “I know the commission had their work cut out for them in this selection. Chief Finn has been instrumental in creating our new training facility along with many other improvements that allow Stevens Point to work towards an ISO 1 rating. Jb will continue that progress and I look forward to working with him.”

