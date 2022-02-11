Aaron Rodgers wins 2021 NFL MVP award

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers has won the 2021 Associated Press Most Valuable Player award, the NFL announced during their NFL Honors award show Thursday.

The award, which NFL recognizes as its official MVP award, is Rodgers’ fourth career honor. Rodgers also won the award in 2011, 2014 and 2020. With his fourth career MVP, Rodgers moves into second place in NFL history for the most MVPs, trailing only former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning with five. He passes his predecessor, Brett Favre, who won on three occasions.

Watch @AaronRodgers12 accept his fourth MVP award. 🏆



📺 #NFLHonors on ABC & NFLN pic.twitter.com/8VBwlN3ZjV — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 11, 2022

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to their third straight 13-win season, posting 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. His 0.8% interception rate is the second-lowest total in his career, and was his fourth straight year leading the NFL in that statistic. Rodgers also had 13 games this season with multiple touchdown passes and zero interceptions, breaking his own NFL record. He had 11 such games in 2014 and 2020.

His quarterback rating was 111.9, which also led the NFL. He ranked third in the league in completion percentage at 68.9, the second-best mark in team history behind only his 70.7 from last season.

Aaron Rodgers has already been named first-team All-Pro by the AP and won the Pro Football Writers of America MVP award.

