12th annual Central Wisconsin Sports Show comes to Rothschild

The annual Central Wisconsin Sports Show is back for its 12th year at the Central Wisconsin and Expo Center in Rothschild, Wis.(WSAW)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Central Wisconsin Sports Show is back at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild for its 12th year.

“The market is great up here because people hunt, fish and love the outdoors,” show producer, Chuck Collins said.

More than 70 exhibitors will be there to display everything outdoors, from all things fishing and hunting, to even real estate and insurance. Show producers also said over the years they’ve noticed more women getting into hunting and the show is a perfect place to learn more about the outdoor activities everyone can enjoy.

“It’s huge just because you can talk to everybody who’s done it, you could talk to other women who have done it, make you more comfortable, learn a lot of tips, tricks, just everything is great,” assistant show producer, Lacey Liebman said.

Collins said over the 12 years, he’s heard more feedback from exhibitors, and when they are happy, he’s happy.

As for what won’t be there this year compared to years past; boats will not be on display, Collins explained, as many boat dealers have no inventory.

But there will be activities for everyone to do at the expo, including concealed carry classes for firearms and archery. There will also be a turkey calling contest and more activities for the kids.

Admission is $8 for adults and everyone under 12 is free. There is also a $2 military discount and parking is free.

The show will be open on Friday, Feb. 11, from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For directions and exact location, click here.

