Traffic camera video captures moments after officer involved shooting in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost a week after an officer-involved shooting on Madison’s eastside, new video shows the moments after 38-year-old Quadren Wilson was shot.

He was in his car when federal and state agents boxed his car in. Now a third party, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, is leading the investigation into whether the force used was justified. The sheriff’s office says Wilson was wanted on a warrant. We still don’t know the nature of that warrant.

Through an open records request, NBC15 Investigates received traffic camera video from a camera mounted on a traffic pole near the intersection where Wilson was shot near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Blvd. The camera capturing the video changes direction and rotates from time to time. When the shooting presumably happened around 8:17 a.m., the camera was facing a different way.

Once the camera turns toward the scene around 8:19 a.m., Quadren Wilson’s car is visible. It’s boxed in by four unmarked black trucks. At this point, Wilson is still in his car, but cameras are too far away to know his state or what officers were doing when they are around it. There are at least 20 presumed officers on scene at once. A few officers have the letters DEA on their uniforms. That stands for the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. Another officer carries a long rifle.

Police have said local, state and federal agents were on scene. At different points in the video Wisconsin state patrol and DEA agents are on scene. Madison Police are on the perimeter. Madison Police have said their officers did not see the shooting, and their officers did not shoot their weapons. They say they were only there for traffic control.

Madison fire and an ambulance arrive on scene at 8:24 a.m. and you can see a handful of officers working to get Wilson on a stretcher which they eventually carry Wilson to the ambulance. The ambulance leaves the scene about 10 minutes after it arrives with Wilson inside.

NBC15 Investigates also requested all police dash camera video from the investigation. That request was denied.

