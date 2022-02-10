REPORTS: Bucks trade DiVincenzo to Kings, acquire Ibaka from Clippers in four-team deal
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks have made a move on the NBA’s trade deadline, reportedly trading guard Donte DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings while acquiring veteran big man Serge Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers in a four-team deal.
DiVincenzo has been involved in trade rumors since making his return from a torn ankle ligament that knocked him out of last season’s playoff run. The Bucks have a surplus of guards that shoot and defend, with Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton also in the fold.
Ibaka, a 13-year NBA veteran, provides Milwaukee with some welcomed depth in their frontcourt while Brook Lopez recovers from back surgery. Known most for his defense, Ibaka is also shooting nearly 40% from the three-point line this season.
Milwaukee is also sending small forward Rodney Hood and shooting guard Semi Ojele to the Clippers as part of the deal.
