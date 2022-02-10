News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

REPORTS: Bucks trade DiVincenzo to Kings, acquire Ibaka from Clippers in four-team deal

Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo runs during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo runs during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks have made a move on the NBA’s trade deadline, reportedly trading guard Donte DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings while acquiring veteran big man Serge Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers in a four-team deal.

DiVincenzo has been involved in trade rumors since making his return from a torn ankle ligament that knocked him out of last season’s playoff run. The Bucks have a surplus of guards that shoot and defend, with Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton also in the fold.

Ibaka, a 13-year NBA veteran, provides Milwaukee with some welcomed depth in their frontcourt while Brook Lopez recovers from back surgery. Known most for his defense, Ibaka is also shooting nearly 40% from the three-point line this season.

Milwaukee is also sending small forward Rodney Hood and shooting guard Semi Ojele to the Clippers as part of the deal.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident capture by cellphone video
Rothschild PD seeking info about road rage incident
All Wausau municipal wells found with PFAS contamination
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
A winter system wll move in Thursday evening and leave winter impacts through Saturday morning.
First Alert Day Thursday Evening - Saturday Morning: Moderate snowfall, possible flash freeze, and brutal wind chills
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

Football Coaches of the Year: Craig Martens & Jim Hagen 2/9/2022
Football Coaches of the Year: Craig Martens & Jim Hagen 2/9/2022
Joining the 1,000 Point Club 2/9/2022
Joining the 1,000 Point Club 2/9/2022
1,000 Point & a Career High 2/9/2022
1,000 Point & a Career High 2/9/2022
Colby football head coach Jim Hagen and his granddaughter after receiving the 2021 NewsChannel...
Mosinee’s Martens, Colby’s Hagen named NewsChannel 7 Co-Football Coaches of the Year