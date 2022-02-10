REPORTS: Bucks trade DiVincenzo to Kings, acquire Ibaka from Clippers in four-team deal

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks have made a move on the NBA’s trade deadline, reportedly trading guard Donte DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings while acquiring veteran big man Serge Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers in a four-team deal.

The Kings are acquiring Milwaukee's Donte DiVencenzo in a four-team trade, sources tell ESPN. Marvin Bagley is going to the Pistons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

DiVincenzo has been involved in trade rumors since making his return from a torn ankle ligament that knocked him out of last season’s playoff run. The Bucks have a surplus of guards that shoot and defend, with Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton also in the fold.

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Serge Ibaka to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

Ibaka, a 13-year NBA veteran, provides Milwaukee with some welcomed depth in their frontcourt while Brook Lopez recovers from back surgery. Known most for his defense, Ibaka is also shooting nearly 40% from the three-point line this season.

Milwaukee is also sending small forward Rodney Hood and shooting guard Semi Ojele to the Clippers as part of the deal.

