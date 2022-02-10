Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Protesters shut down a street where Quadren Wilson was shot by law enforcement last week.

“We just want answers on why they shot him so many times,” Mane Morris, Wilson’s younger brother, said.

Surveillance footage obtained by NBC15 shows Wilson in his car last Thursday when he was boxed in by federal and state agents. It happened near the intersection of Eastpark Boulevard and American Parkway on Madison’s east side. Wilson’s family and lawyer have claimed at least five gunshots hit his back.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation as a third-party, independent review, said Wilson was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant but didn’t explain the nature of the warrant.

Wilson has been booked in the Dane Co. Jail on a probation violation. His father said this happened a day after his back surgery.

“The pain I see him in now, I’ve never witnessed,” Morris said, describing phone calls to the jail with Wilson. “He was literally crying. I couldn’t even understand what he was saying in the phone.”

Captain Jan Tetzlaff with the Sheriff’s Office would not comment on Wilson’s medical condition. She explained Wilson was released from the hospital and jail medical staff are taking care of his needs.

Protesters also demanded authorities release the name (or names) of the officer who shot Wilson.

“We want justice. We want the officer held accountable,” Morris said.

Stephen Eisenberg, Wilson’s lawyer, told NBC15 he has been in close contact with the jail to ensure the best medical care. He also demands Wilson’s release from jail and an explanation of who shot him and why.

In a statement on Monday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes explained that three MPD officers helped maintain the perimeter at the carpark on the city’s east side on Thursday while agents with the state Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation attempted to arrest Wilson. The police department reiterated last Friday’s statement that no Madison officers fired their weapons during the incident. Monday’s update added that none of them witnessed the shooting either.

