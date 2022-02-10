News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Neighbors’ Place food recipients to receive water following city’s PFAS discovery

Cases of water to be distributed to prequalified families at Neighbors' Place
Cases of water to be distributed to prequalified families at Neighbors' Place(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors’ Place is offering free bottled water to Wausau residents who have already qualified for its assistance.

The water will be distributed during the normal hours of food distribution.

PFAS was detected in all city wells at levels that are less than the EPA Health Advisory level of 70 parts per trillion (ppt), but exceeded the proposed DNR future drinking water standard of 20 ppt based on a recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. However, there are no official state or federal standards for PFAS levels in drinking water.

PFAS levels in Wausau’s municipal wells most recent testing ranged from 23 to 48 parts per trillion (ppt).

Each family will be given a case of water.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident capture by cellphone video
Rothschild PD seeking info about road rage incident
All Wausau municipal wells found with PFAS contamination
A winter system wll move in Thursday evening and leave winter impacts through Saturday morning.
First Alert Day issued Thursday Evening - Saturday Morning
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

A winter system wll move in Thursday evening and leave winter impacts through Saturday morning.
First Alert Day issued Thursday Evening - Saturday Morning
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun
Republican representative from Campbellsport running for governor
Snow moves in this evening and could be heavy at times through midnight. Snow showers...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
In focus is one piece called 'The Dream,' while Karen Ann Hoffman works on another project in...
Stevens Point woman tells Oneida Nation history through beadwork