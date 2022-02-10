Neighbors’ Place food recipients to receive water following city’s PFAS discovery

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors’ Place is offering free bottled water to Wausau residents who have already qualified for its assistance.

The water will be distributed during the normal hours of food distribution.

PFAS was detected in all city wells at levels that are less than the EPA Health Advisory level of 70 parts per trillion (ppt), but exceeded the proposed DNR future drinking water standard of 20 ppt based on a recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. However, there are no official state or federal standards for PFAS levels in drinking water.

PFAS levels in Wausau’s municipal wells most recent testing ranged from 23 to 48 parts per trillion (ppt).

Each family will be given a case of water.

