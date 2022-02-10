Mosinee’s Martens, Colby’s Hagen named NewsChannel 7 Co-Football Coaches of the Year

MOSINEE and COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) -Wednesday, the winners of the NewsChannel 7 Football Coach of the Year award were presented with their hardware.

This year we had not one, but two winners: Mosinee’s Craig Martens and Colby’s Jim Hagen. Both are winners of the award for the first time, as voted on by the coaches of north central Wisconsin.

Martens led his team to a 10-2 record and a Great Northern Conference title in the fall. He’s been at the helm at Mosinee for a decade, and the journey to this point is what stands out to him.

“Year one, you never know what you’re getting into,” Martens said. “No head coach is ready for it, so when we went through our difficult times.

“Just to be able to build from then to where we’re at now has been rewarding in itself. Just for the coaches in the area to shoot out that recognition, I appreciate all of them.”

Hagen receiving the honor should surprise nobody. He led Colby to the Division 6 state championship in 2021, the fourth Gold Ball in program history.

Now, he can add this award to his list of accolades.

“I’m just very humbled to get this award,” said Hagen. “It means a lot because I know that there’s a lot of great coaches in the Channel 7 All-Star area.

“It speaks volumes to the other assistant coaches and players in our football program. That’s what means the most to me; what it says about our program and our players and our coaches.”

Neither Martens or Hagen coach for awards or recognition, but both admit that having the respect of their peers is a big deal.

“You know it means a lot,” said Hagen. “And us coaches, all of us coaches, we put a ton of time in. You know spend a lot of time away from our families and friends.

“You know it is nice to be recognized and to know that you’re doing something for your school and you’re community. You’re giving back to players.” “You know it’s always exciting to be recognized by your peers,” Martens said. “You know like any coach would say, you don’t do it for the recognition, but it is nice every once in a while to understand that your efforts are appreciated.”

Congratulations to both Martens and Hagen on the honor from all of us at NewsChannel 7.

