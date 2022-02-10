Marshfield School Distirct makes masks optional

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Face masks will be optional in the Marshfield School District beginning February 14.

The decision was made during the school board meeting Wednesday night. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Ryan Christianson explained masking will still be required on school buses and school district transportation per federal regulations.

The district will also be working with the Wood County Health Department to make adjustments to its quarantine guidelines. Other COVID-related mitigation measures, such as pick-up/drop-off protocols, elementary school breakfast and lunch arrangements, and visitor restrictions, will remain in place.

