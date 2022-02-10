News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Marshfield School Distirct makes masks optional

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Face masks will be optional in the Marshfield School District beginning February 14.

The decision was made during the school board meeting Wednesday night. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Ryan Christianson explained masking will still be required on school buses and school district transportation per federal regulations.

The district will also be working with the Wood County Health Department to make adjustments to its quarantine guidelines. Other COVID-related mitigation measures, such as pick-up/drop-off protocols, elementary school breakfast and lunch arrangements, and visitor restrictions, will remain in place.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident capture by cellphone video
Rothschild PD seeking info about road rage incident
All Wausau municipal wells found with PFAS contamination
A First Alert Weather Day runs from Thursday night through Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Accumulating snow, bitter cold, and low wind chills
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

Will my city well be tested for PFAS?
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
A First Alert Weather Day runs from Thursday night through Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Accumulating snow, bitter cold, and low wind chills
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US