Marathon County campground reservations up; stores prep for season

“It’s hard to think of camping when there’s snow on the ground but it’s looking really well,” Marathon County and Wausau Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Jamie Polley said.

Snow may still be on the ground, but the countdown to summer is on. Marathon County campgrounds so far have over 900 reservations for the 2022 season.

“Having people already excited about camping and coming into our parks to do a variety of different activities that they can do while they’re there is really exciting,” Polley said.

Polley said people can now reserve a spot up to 365 days in advance at Marathon County campgrounds. With so many people already eyeing up the campgrounds, you might not want to wait until the last minute.

“Now as it gets towards spring break, we’ll really see people start to look at their summer season and reservations should be coming in,” Polley said.

She said they saw a 36 percent spike of new campers in 2020 and again in 2021. While campgrounds are already being booked out, stores like King’s Campers are trying to catch up on inventory while they’re seeing RVs and campers fly off the lot.

“The camping season is looking great,” King’s Campers Sales Manager John Gajewski said.

Gajewski said last year they were stretching thin on merchandise, but this year they’ve climbed back up.

“There’s still a little bit of supply chain issues and everything, but we’re getting back to the point where we have good stock for [people],” Gajewski said.

King’s Campers attended the RV and Camping show in Green Bay at the end of January. Gajewski said they saw a lot of new and familiar faces and the pandemic has helped people recognize camping’s value and versatility.

“It seems like people are really looking forward to another year of being outside and kind of trying to put the pandemic behind us a little bit,” Gajewski said.

Marathon County campgrounds are open from May 1 until Oct. 31.

You can find reservation information by following this link.

