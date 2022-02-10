Lac du Flambeau home destroyed by fire

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people had to be rushed to a hospital Tuesday morning after their home caught fire.

The fire started before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home on Thunderbird Lane, according to the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely before an occupant called 911.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke. Moments later, police said flames could be seen shooting from the front entrance.

Crews battled the fire but were unable to put it out before it destroyed the house.

A preliminary investigation said the fire was likely caused by an electric space heater.

A third person suffered minor burns that did not require treatment.

