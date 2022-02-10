News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Lac du Flambeau home destroyed by fire

By Wyatt Heller
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people had to be rushed to a hospital Tuesday morning after their home caught fire.

The fire started before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home on Thunderbird Lane, according to the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely before an occupant called 911.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke. Moments later, police said flames could be seen shooting from the front entrance.

Crews battled the fire but were unable to put it out before it destroyed the house.

A preliminary investigation said the fire was likely caused by an electric space heater.

A third person suffered minor burns that did not require treatment.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident capture by cellphone video
Rothschild PD seeking info about road rage incident
The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a...
Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital
Marshfield Police said a 19-year-old man was taken into custody following a night on the run. ...
Stratford man in custody following chase, crash
Owen Gross, 17, was arrested after police said he resisted stopping during a traffic stop in...
Teen arrested, facing charges following pursuit in Stevens Point
Wausau holds press conference following discovery of PFAS in city wells

Latest News

D.C. Everest's Kiara Hammond hit her 1,000th point on Feb. 4 against SPASH.
A career-high and a new milestone for D.C. Everest’s Kiara Hammond
According to the National retail federation, Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach...
Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $24B this year; Wine is a large contributor
NewsChannel 7 Football Coach of the Year awarded to 2 local coaches
NewsChannel 7 Football Coach of the Year awarded to 2 local coaches
Wine shop in Wausau prepares for busy Valentine's Day
Wine shop in Wausau prepares for busy Valentine's Day