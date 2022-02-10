First Alert Day Thursday Evening - Saturday Morning: Moderate snowfall, possible flash freeze, and brutal wind chills
Impactful snowfall is possible Thursday night, followed by freezing drizzle, and a possible flash freeze Friday night, and bitter cold wind chills Saturday morning.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Day has been declared from 5 PM Thursday until 10 AM Saturday. A stronger clipper system is on the way for Thursday and Friday. Moderate to heavy snowfall will arrive early Thursday evening into Friday morning. 2-5 inches of snowfall is expected by early Friday morning, winds causing blowing and drifting of snowfall. Travel delays are likely during Friday morning’s commute. This will be followed by a sharp drop in temperatures by Friday evening, creating a concern for a possible Flash Freeze. Any water/moisture leftover on roads could freeze as temperatures fall, creating widespread ice. By Saturday morning, temperatures will drop 5-10 below, with wind chills turning brutal, about 25-35 below.
A strong clipper system will enter the region Thursday and bring moderate snowfall to the area around early dinnertime Thursday evening. Snow will be heavy at times as this winter system is a quick mover. Snow accumulations are expected to be around 2-5 inches across North-Central Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of North-Central Wisconsin until 4 AM Friday. Those not under the advisory will still be impacted by snowfall.
Snow showers begin to fizzle out by early Friday morning as temperatures rise into the mid-30s. Any leftover precipitation during commute hours on Friday morning will fall as a wintry mix. Any additional snow accumulations on Friday will be less than an inch. Winds will be gusty, up to 35 mph as the clipper tracks through the region which will cause some blowing and drifting of snow. This could reduce some visibilities on Friday morning.
Temperatures will rapidly drop as the day goes on Friday. Temperatures will drop into the single digits by Friday night. Any leftover moisture from the day will freeze, possibly creating widespread black ice on roads. A flash freeze may be possible.
The sharp cool down will drop our highs into the lower teens on Saturday. Some may even struggle to hit the double digits. However, at the start of Saturday morning, lows will be about 5-10 below, with gusty winds continuing. Wind chills look to drop about 25-35 below.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.