A career-high and a new milestone for D.C. Everest’s Kiara Hammond

D.C. Everest's Kiara Hammond hit her 1,000th point on Feb. 4 against SPASH.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Scoring 1,000 points in a career is a milestone for any high school basketball player, but how D.C. Everest’s Kiara Hammond achieved the mark was an unforgettable moment for her.

Entering a game against SPASH on Feb. 4, Hammond needed 31 points to hit 1,000. She ended up scoring a career-high 34 points, scoring her 1,000th point with a three-pointer.

“It means so much because I knew I needed to put everything on the floor. With all my family there, I wanted to show them how I play and it just means so much that they were all there to see me play basketball and see me accomplish something so big,” Hammond said.

Hammond saw 1,000 as a goal she wanted to achieve entering high school but she didn’t think she would eclipse the mark. In the moments after the bucket, Hammond called it, “a blur.”

“I knew it was going to take hard work and effort. And my teammates and coaches pushed me to do a lot of things I didn’t want to do. I knew it was going to be very hard,” she said.

Hammond wanted to thank her supporters, including friends and family. She specifically thanked her former head coach, Matt Bullis, for pushing her to accomplish things she didn’t believe were possible.

