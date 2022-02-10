Bull Falls Harley Davidson chili cookoff fundraiser to be held Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bull Falls Harley Davidson of Wausau will host its annual chili cook-off fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 12.

This year, money raised will benefit the Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation. The organization helps families in times of crisis.

The cost is $5 for 5 taste tickets. The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bull Falls Harley Davidson is located at 1570 County Road XX in Rothschild.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.