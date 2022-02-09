Wausau School District says concerned parents can send bottled water following city’s PFAS discovery

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District has sent an email to parents stating those with children who attend school in the city can send along bottled water if they’d like.

Wednesday, the city confirmed PFAS were found in city wells. The PFAS levels are less than the USEPA Health Advisory level of 70 parts per trillion (ppt), but exceeded the proposed DNR future drinking water standard of 20 ppt based on a recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry states high levels of certain PFAS may lead to the following:

Increased cholesterol levels

Decreased vaccine response in children

Changes in liver enzymes

Increased risk of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women

Small decreases in infant birth weights

Increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer

According to the EPA, PFAS are widely used, long-lasting man-made chemicals which break down very slowly over time. Because of their widespread use, many PFAS are found in the blood of people and animals.

Schools in Rib Mountain, Maine, and Hewitt-Texas are not affected. It also does not affect the Wausau School Forest.

The Wausau School District says the main food production kitchens are already equipped with reverse osmosis systems that mitigate PFAS.

