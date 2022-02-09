News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau holds press conference following discovery of PFAS in city wells

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Health Services held a virtual press conference on Wednesday to provide an update about the discovery of PFAS in city wells.

The city of Wausau and Wausau Water Works recently conducted voluntary testing of all municipal drinking water supply wells for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.

PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe. Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals.

According to the EPA, there are thousands of PFAS chemicals, and they are found in many different consumer, commercial, and industrial products. This makes it challenging to study and assess the potential human health and environmental risks.

PFAS was detected in all city wells at levels that are less than the USEPA Health Advisory level of 70 parts per trillion (ppt), but exceeded the proposed DNR future drinking water standard of 20 ppt based on a recommendation from the DHS.

PFAS levels in Wausau’s municipal wells ranged from 23 to 48 parts per trillion (ppt).

Wausau residents do not need to immediately stop drinking or using the city’s water. However, long-term exposure to high levels of PFAS may contribute to negative health impacts. Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends people limit their intake of PFAS compounds. Boiling water does not remove PFAS.

