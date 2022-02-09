Veteran stabbed after stranger knocks on his door

WURTSBORO, N.Y. (News 12) - An Air Force veteran and his wife are shaken after a stranger knocked on their front door then attacked them, stabbing the man several times, police say.

James Defazio, a 64-year-old Air Force veteran, says he heard a knock at the door last Thursday at his home in Wurtsboro, New York, so he opened it for the stranger outside.

“Some guy asked me where he could buy groceries. I told him. Then, he asked me if he could use my bathroom,” Defazio said. “Next thing I know, I feel a knife going into my stomach inside. I went down. Then, he started stabbing me in the face and throat.”

Police identified the stranger as 21-year-old Brian Scott. He is now charged with attempted murder after police say he repeatedly stabbed the unsuspecting Defazio and held his wife against her will in what appears to be a random attack.

Barefoot and in pajamas, Defazio’s wife was able to escape to call for help at their neighbor’s house while her husband fought for his life.

“He ran after my wife, and I ran into the bedroom to get a shotgun. I went to load it, and he was in there. He took the shotgun, put the round in and cocked it. He put it in my face and told me he was going to kill me,” Defazio said.

Luckily, Scott didn’t shoot Defazio but instead allegedly ran back out to look for the victim’s wife. Defazio then locked himself inside a room until police arrived.

State police found Scott walking nearby. The victim’s shotgun was found tossed in the woods.

The couple is shaken but recovering from the attack. They say next time, they’ll rethink opening their front door.

“I think God was with me that day,” Defazio said.

