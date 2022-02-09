News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

UW Health adds to COVID-19 vaccine mandate - will require boosters too

First COVID-19 vaccine is administrated in Madison, WI.
First COVID-19 vaccine is administrated in Madison, WI.(Stephanie Quirk)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health workers will soon be required to have received an extra dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, the health system announced it would require booster shots for its providers, staff, students, and volunteers starting in early May.

Its Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeffrey Pothof called the new mandate a “prudent, logical step.” UW Health explained the decision hinged on data that show boosters reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and death and evidence that vaccine efficacy drops over time.

In a statement Wednesday, the health system pointed to its current 96 percent vaccination rate and said administrators expect a strong compliance with the new requirement.

“Our staff have been incredibly supportive of vaccination efforts in our system, our community and our state,” he said. “They see first-hand how important it is to get a booster as we deal with the omicron surge.”

The deadline for people to have received the booster dose will be May 2. A spokesperson for UW Health explained there is no time frame limit on how long ago a booster shot was delivered, so long as the worker received it at some point.

“After more than two years of this ever-changing pandemic, we know the importance of getting vaccinated and getting boosted,” Pothof continued.

Anyone who does not meet the new requirement could be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including losing their job, the health system noted. Workers with a documented medical condition preventing them from being vaccinated or a religious conviction, as defined by state law, can ask for an exemption.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a...
Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital
Marshfield Police said a 19-year-old man was taken into custody following a night on the run. ...
Stratford man in custody following chase, crash
Owen Gross, 17, was arrested after police said he resisted stopping during a traffic stop in...
Teen arrested, facing charges following pursuit in Stevens Point
Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge
Crews battled a house fire Monday evening in Saratoga in Wood County.
Explosion believed to have started home fire in Wood Co.

Latest News

1 dead in Antigo fire
Cause of fatal fire in Antigo ‘undertemined’, victim identified
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
Ice rink
Cyclones ‘teddy bear’ game to be held Feb. 19
A winter system wll move in Thursday evening and leave winter impacts through Saturday morning.
First Alert Day Thursday Evening - Saturday Morning: Moderate snowfall, possible flash freeze, and brutal wind chills
WATCH LIVE: Wausau to hold press conference following discovery of PFAS in city wells