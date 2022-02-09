News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Snowboardcross rider Jacobellis earns USA 1st gold in Beijing

United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at...
United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) - Lindsey Jacobellis captured the United States’ first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday, riding hard to the line in her snowboardcross final a full 16 years after a mistake cost her the title.

The 36-year-old racer was competing in her fifth Olympics and captured the first U.S. win of what has been an otherwise dismal Games for the red, white and blue.

The victory came after America’s top racer, skier Mikaela Shiffrin, skidded out and failed to finish the first run of the slalom, making her 0 for 2 in Beijing.

Up until Wednesday, Jacobellis was best known for taking a massive lead into the final jump at the 2006 Turin Games but pulling on her board in a showboat move as she road over the crest, then falling and settling for silver.

This time, she road hard all the way to the line, beating Chloe Trespeuch of France, then covering her heart with her hands as she slowed. Meryeta Odine of Canada won the bronze.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge
Owen Gross, 17, was arrested after police said he resisted stopping during a traffic stop in...
Teen arrested, facing charges following pursuit in Stevens Point
The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a...
Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital
Crews battled a house fire Monday evening in Saratoga in Wood County.
Explosion believed to have started home fire in Wood Co.
Marshfield Police said a 19-year-old man was taken into custody following a night on the run. ...
Stratford man in custody following chase, crash

Latest News

Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
The measure has drawn widespread condemnation from activist groups who argue it would...
White House denounces Florida GOP over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, left, shoots against Michigan State's Max Christie (5) during the...
Davis scores 25, lifts No 14 Wisconsin past No. 17 MSU 70-62
Controversy Sparked by "Mini Homes" 2/8/2022
Controversy Sparked by "Mini Homes" 2/8/2022
Tap water
EPA to offer money for municipal PFAS testing