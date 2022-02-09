Rothschild PD seeking info about road rage incident

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rothschild Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the drivers of two vehicles that drove recklessly on Highway 29 Tuesday.

The incident was captured on a cellphone by Nathan Zawislan. It shows a truck and car heading west on Highway 29 near the Volkman Street overpass. The car and truck collide as the car drives on the shoulder. They again collide in the right lane. The car then exits on Grand Avenue into Rothschild. The truck continues west on Highway 29.

The video has more than 2,500 shares.

Rothschild Police say no other vehicles were involved. They said the incident may have started before the video was taken.

If you have any information about the case, call Rothschild Police at 715-359-3879.

