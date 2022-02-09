News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau to hold press conference following discovery of PFAS in city wells

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Health Services will host a virtual press conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday to provide an update about the discovery of PFAS in city wells.

The city of Wausau and Wausau Water Works recently conducted voluntary testing of all municipal drinking water supply wells for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.

PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe. Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals.

According to the EPA, there are thousands of PFAS chemicals, and they are found in many different consumer, commercial, and industrial products. This makes it challenging to study and assess the potential human health and environmental risks.

PFAS was detected in all city wells at levels that are less than the USEPA Health Advisory level of 70 parts per trillion (ppt), but exceeded the proposed DNR future drinking water standard of 20 ppt based on a recommendation from the DHS.

PFAS levels in Wausau’s municipal wells ranged from 23 to 48 parts per trillion (ppt).

Wausau residents do not need to immediately stop drinking or using the city’s water. However, long-term exposure to high levels of PFAS may contribute to negative health impacts. Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends people limit their intake of PFAS compounds. Boiling water does not remove PFAS.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a...
Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital
Marshfield Police said a 19-year-old man was taken into custody following a night on the run. ...
Stratford man in custody following chase, crash
Owen Gross, 17, was arrested after police said he resisted stopping during a traffic stop in...
Teen arrested, facing charges following pursuit in Stevens Point
Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge
Crews battled a house fire Monday evening in Saratoga in Wood County.
Explosion believed to have started home fire in Wood Co.

Latest News

Burn Awareness Week is Feb. 6 through the 12.
Keeping yourself safe while cooking for Super Bowl Sunday
Moderate to heavy snowfall beginning Thursday evening.
First Alert Weather: Light snow for now, but a strong clipper system later will bring chances for moderate snowfall
Burn Awareness Week
Burn Awareness Week
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather