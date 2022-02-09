News and First Alert Weather App
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake to return, along with official color code

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is heading back to McDonald's in a couple of weeks.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - It’s almost that time of year again. The Shamrock Shake is almost here.

McDonald’s will start selling its minty Saint Patrick’s Day-themed milkshake on Feb. 21.

The sweet treat has been a fan favorite since it debuted more than 50 years ago in 1970.

McDonald’s is also bringing back the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry it first introduced in 2020.

If just getting a Shamrock Shake isn’t enough for you, the fast-food giant also released the official color code for the unmistakable green hue of its shake.

It’s #cbf2ac.

Now you can get your fingernails pained Shamrock green or get your local hardware store to mix up a gallon of Shamrock paint for you.

As for how they get the milkshake that color, you probably don’t want to know.

