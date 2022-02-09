News and First Alert Weather App
Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin gains momentum

Medical marijuana
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The push to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin enjoys some bipartisan support, but backers of bills that would make it legal for either medical or recreational use say it won’t happen this year.

Still, the top Democrat in the state Senate said Wednesday that Wisconsin is closer than it’s ever been to loosening its marijuana laws.

Every neighboring state has legalized marijuana to some degree.

There are bills from Democrats and Republicans that would legalize medical marijuana, from Democrats that would also legalize it for recreational use, and a bipartisan measure that would decriminalize the possession of marijuana.

