Keeping yourself safe while cooking for Super Bowl Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Super Bowl Sunday is the second busiest day of the year people spend in the kitchen, after Thanksgiving. Feb. 6-12 is Burn Awareness Week, and this year the theme is ‘Burning Issues in the Kitchen.’ That’s why Aspirus Health and the Wausau Fire Department are offering tips to keep yourself safe ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

More than 400,000 people in the U.S. go to the hospital for burn injuries each year, that’s why Aspirus Health said to keep your head in the game while in the kitchen.

Director of Emergency Services at Aspirus Health, Bradley Brossard, said to keep the cooking to ones who haven’t had a drink. Second, Brossard said to make a ‘kid-free zone,’ like keeping kids at least three feet away from the stove or wherever hot food is being prepared. Third, he said to assume all pots and pans are hot, so use oven mitts or potholders. Lastly, he said to power off all appliances that aren’t being used. He also mentioned using the back burners so pots and pans can’t be knocked over as easily.

“While this week is Burn Awareness Week, I think that these tips and tricks are useful year-round, regardless of what we’re doing, and burns can be very devastating to a person, so I think we should take these tips and tricks and continue it throughout the year,” Brossard said.

This past Thanksgiving, Brossard also mentioned there was an uptick in burn injuries coming in, so hospitals will be fluctuating their staff this weekend to accommodate what they usually see during big events, like the Super Bowl, and holidays.

The Wausau Fire Department is also offering tips, as Gov. Tony Evers and the state of Wisconsin have proclaimed Feb. 6 through the 12 as Burn Awareness Week. “It’s an awesome tool for recognition and getting the word out there,” firefighter/paramedic for the Wausau Fire Department, Matt Kozloski said. “Anytime you can promote safety from a legal level or just a local level, it’s just really important.”

Kozloski said burning issues in the kitchen is especially important, not only because Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, but because the department has responded to a couple of stove fires in the past year.

So if you’re cooking this weekend, Kozloski also offered other things to keep in mind, like dressing appropriately while cooking, so pulling your hair back, and contrary to belief, Kozloski said not to wear long sleeves, because they can catch fire easily. The department also said to stay alert and be cognizant of things around you while you’re in the kitchen.

“Use this opportunity to alter your habits, and start new best practices, get new habits, and then carry those forward throughout the rest of the year and the rest of your life really, because it can save you in the long run,” Kozloski said.

The department said accidents do happen, so having a plan is key like keeping a lid close in case a fire were to happen, along with a fire extinguisher or baking soda. And if a burn does happen, the department said to run it under cool water, not cold, and use topical ointments to soothe the skin.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.