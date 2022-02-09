News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Jury selection moving swiftly in Breonna Taylor-related case

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison.(Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection is moving swiftly in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the botched drug raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Brett Hankison’s attorney had expressed concerns that intense publicity would make it hard to seat a jury in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville.

Hankison is a former Louisville officer. He’s charged with firing shots that went into an apartment next door to Taylor’s.

The judge in the case said Wednesday that the jury selection is moving ahead of schedule.

The jury pool was expanded to about 250 people because of Taylor’s widely publicized death and massive street protests in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a...
Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital
Marshfield Police said a 19-year-old man was taken into custody following a night on the run. ...
Stratford man in custody following chase, crash
Owen Gross, 17, was arrested after police said he resisted stopping during a traffic stop in...
Teen arrested, facing charges following pursuit in Stevens Point
Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge
Crews battled a house fire Monday evening in Saratoga in Wood County.
Explosion believed to have started home fire in Wood Co.

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules end, school leaders are in the middle
A winter system wll move in Thursday evening and leave winter impacts through Saturday morning.
First Alert Day Thursday Evening - Saturday Morning: Moderate snowfall, possible flash freeze, and brutal wind chills
FILE — Members of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, from the left, Tom Henschel, Gregory Eaton,...
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
CDC director continues to recommend masks, but says decline in COVID-19 numbers is "encouraging."
COVID: Hospitalizations drop, mask debate heats up
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Canadian provinces lift COVID restrictions, protests remain