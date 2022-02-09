Fond du Lac prepares to host annual Sturgeon Spectacular this weekend

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - As Action 2 News has reported all week, sturgeon spearing season opens on Saturday. But, even if you’re not a fan of the prehistoric fish, you can still get in on some sturgeon fun.

The ice of Lake Winnebago isn’t the only place that will see action this weekend. Downtown Fond du Lac is expecting a big crowd, too. “Anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 people, most likely throughout downtown, tons of things going on at all the downtown businesses,” says Pete Wilke with Fond du Lac Festivals, Inc..

The sturgeon in the windows, the snow blocks in the street, a sure sign it’s time for Fond du Lac’s Sturgeon Spectacular. According to Craig Molitor with Destination Lake Winnebago Region Visitors Bureau, “We could not be more excited. The weather is going to be awesome, the conditions are perfect, it’s time to have some fun.”

The annual, family-friendly event, purposely coincides with opening weekend of sturgeon spearing. “We started the festival years ago, in order to kind of give commerce a kick start in the middle of wintertime and to remember we Fond du Lac-ians love winter, that’s why we’re here we might as well be loud and proud about it and get out and celebrate,” says Molitor.

With events both on and off the ice, there is something for everyone at Sturgeon Spectacular.

“There’s a downtown hot cocoa and chocolate crawl going on on Saturday. At Lakeside Park is actually the Winter Fun Zone headquarters where there is going to be horse drawn carriage rides, there’s going to be tons of stuff for kids to do,” says Erin Lund with Destination Lake Winnebago Region Visitors Bureau.

While events like the snow sculpting and learning how to curl are expected to be popular, Sturgeon Spectacular also offers plenty of activities, like an art exhibit for people looking to stay out of the cold. Wilke says, “Tons of stuff inside Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts as well. we have concerts Friday, Saturday nights. we have a live comedy performance. it’s absolutely free. all these concerts, the comedy performance on Saturday is free.”

