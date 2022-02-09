First Alert Day Thursday Evening - Saturday Morning: Moderate snowfall, possible flash freeze, and brutal wind chills

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Day has been declared from 5 PM Thursday until 10 AM Saturday. A stronger clipper system is on the way for Thursday and Friday. Moderate to heavy snowfall will arrive Thursday evening into Friday morning. 2-5 inches of snowfall is expected and will cause travel delays for Friday morning commute. Additionally, the winter system will bring gusty winds to the region, and cause blowing and drifting of snow at times. This will be followed by a sharp drop in temperatures by Friday evening, creating a concern for a possible Flash Freeze. Any water/moisture leftover on roads could freeze as temperatures fall, creating widespread ice. By Saturday morning, temperatures will drop 5-10 below, with wind chills turning brutal, about 25-35 below.

A winter system wll move in Thursday evening and leave winter impacts through Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Prepare for a strong clipper system that will enter the region and begin to bring moderate snowfall to the area around dinnertime Thursday. The earlier arrival will allow for most of the precipitation to fall as snow overnight since temperatures remain below freezing point. Snow accumulations are expected to be around 2-5 inches across North-Central Wisconsin.

2-5 inches of snow is expected late Thursday night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Moderate to heavy snowfall beginning Thursday evening. (WSAW)

But as snow showers begin to fizzle out but early Friday morning, temperatures rise into the mid-30s. Any leftover precipitation during commute hours on Friday morning will fall as a wintry mix. Any additional snow accumulations on Friday will be less than an inch. Winds will be gusty, up to 35 mph as the clipper tracks through the region which will cause some blowing and drifting of snow. This could reduce some visibilities on Friday morning.

As temperatures start off mild Friday morning in the mid-30s, snow may try to mix in with some freezing drizzle. (WSAW)

Gusty winds expected to reach the 25-30 mph by Friday morning. (WSAW)

Though, mild temperatures in the morning won’t last for long as the region is expected to see a rapid drop in temperatures from Friday morning into Friday evening. Single digits temperatures is expected by Friday night. Any leftover moisture from the day will freeze, possibly creating widespread black ice on roads. A flash freeze may be possible.

Wind chills drop 25-35 below zero Saturday morning. (WSAW)

The sharp cool down will drop our highs into the lower teens on Saturday. Some may even struggle to hit the double digits. However, at the start of Saturday morning, lows will be about 5-10 below, with gusty winds continuing. Wind chills look to drop about 25-35 below.

