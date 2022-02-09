News and First Alert Weather App
EPA to offer money for municipal PFAS testing

Tap water
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Environmental Protection Agency is providing the State of Wisconsin with $600,000 in funding for municipal well testing for PFAS.

The Evers Administration made the announcement Tuesday.

PFAS, known as “forever chemicals.” are ground contaminants that can be toxic in water supplies.

The chemical is human-made, used for decades in non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, sprays and certain firefighting foams. They do not break down in the environment. The chemicals build up in tissue and pose risks to human health.

Currently, municipal testing for PFAS is voluntary.

The money will go to municipalities to provide clarity on the quality of their drinking water. Most recently, Rib Mountain announced they found trace amounts of PFAS in one of their municipal wells.

Governor Tony Evers said he wants to provide funding for impacted communities to fight against further contamination.

“PFAS are dangerous chemicals that we know impact the health and wellbeing of communities all across our state, and we have a shared mission and obligation as local, state, and national leaders to make sure every family has access to clean, healthy drinking water now and for generations to come,” said Gov. Evers.

The Governor’s 2021-2023 budget proposal packed significant increases in funding for PFAS testing.

To learn more about PFAS click here.

