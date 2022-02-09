Delicious recipes to make your Valentine’s Day dinner amazing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re planning to treat your sweetie (or your family) to an “at-home” Valentine’s dinner, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council has got the recipes for you!

INGREDIENTS:

Serve short ribs with sauce and polenta or pasta, if desired.

Remove beef; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, 5 to 7 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Add onion to stockpot; cook and stir 5 to 8 minutes or until onion is tender. Stir in tomatoes and wine. Return beef to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 to 2-1/2 hours or until beef is fork-tender.

Heat oil in large stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef short ribs in stockpot; brown evenly. Remove from stockpot. Season with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Place 2 cups spinach, almonds, cheese and garlic in food processor container. Cover; process until coarse paste forms. With motor running, slowly add 2 tablespoons water and oil until smooth. Season with salt, as desired. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat ovenproof, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place beef Tenderloin Steaks in skillet and brown 2 minutes. Turn steaks over and place skillet into preheated oven; cook 13 to 18 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.

Meanwhile, combine rice, remaining 1 cup water and salt, if desired, in medium saucepan; cook according to package directions. Chop remaining 1 cup spinach. During last 5 minutes of cooking, add chopped spinach to pan and continue to cook. Remove from heat, add cherries and 1 tablespoon pesto to rice; stir to combine.

Remove steaks from oven when internal temperature reaches 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium doneness. Remove steaks from pan; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes. Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium doneness.