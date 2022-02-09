News and First Alert Weather App
Delicious recipes to make your Valentine’s Day dinner amazing

Wisconsin Beef Council
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re planning to treat your sweetie (or your family) to an “at-home” Valentine’s dinner, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council has got the recipes for you!

WINE-BRAISED SHORT RIBS

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 pounds beef Short Ribs, cut into 3 x 2-inch pieces
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes with Italian seasonings
  • 1 cup dry red wine
  • Cooked soft polenta or pasta (optional)
  • Salt and pepper
COOKING:
  1. Heat oil in large stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef short ribs in stockpot; brown evenly. Remove from stockpot. Season with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
  2. Add onion to stockpot; cook and stir 5 to 8 minutes or until onion is tender. Stir in tomatoes and wine. Return beef to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 to 2-1/2 hours or until beef is fork-tender.
  3. Remove beef; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, 5 to 7 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
  4. Serve short ribs with sauce and polenta or pasta, if desired.

TWO STEPPIN’ TENDERLOIN

INGREDIENTS:
  • 2 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1-1/2 inches thick (about 5 to 6 ounces each)
  • 3 cups fresh baby spinach, divided
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sliced almonds
  • 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons water, divided
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup uncooked brown rice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dried cherries
  • Toasted sliced almonds (optional)
COOKING:
  1. Place 2 cups spinach, almonds, cheese and garlic in food processor container. Cover; process until coarse paste forms. With motor running, slowly add 2 tablespoons water and oil until smooth. Season with salt, as desired. Set aside.
  2. Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat ovenproof, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place beef Tenderloin Steaks in skillet and brown 2 minutes. Turn steaks over and place skillet into preheated oven; cook 13 to 18 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.
  3. Meanwhile, combine rice, remaining 1 cup water and salt, if desired, in medium saucepan; cook according to package directions. Chop remaining 1 cup spinach. During last 5 minutes of cooking, add chopped spinach to pan and continue to cook. Remove from heat, add cherries and 1 tablespoon pesto to rice; stir to combine.
  4. Remove steaks from oven when internal temperature reaches 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium doneness. Remove steaks from pan; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes. Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium doneness.
  5. Serve steaks over brown rice with remaining pesto. Garnish rice with additional almonds, if desired.

PORCINI-DUSTED STEAKS WITH HORSERADISH CRUST

INGREDIENTS:
  • 4 beef Flat Iron Steaks (about 8 ounches each)
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
  • 2 tablespoons prepared cream-style horseradish
  • 2 tablespoons prepared Dijon-style mustard
  • 1/2 cup dried porcini mushrooms (about 1/2 ounce)
  • Pepper
  • Salt
  • 4 tablespoons roasted garlic-flavored olive oil, divided
  • 2 cups soft bread crumbs
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives
  • Fresh thyme sprigs (optional)
COOKING:
  1. Heat oven to 425°F. Combine 2 tablespoons chives, horseradish and mustard in small bowl. Set aside.
  2. Place mushrooms in mini food chopper container. Cover and process until finely ground.
  3. Combine ground mushrooms and pepper, as desired, in small bowl; press evenly onto beef steaks. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Place steaks in skillet; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until surface of beef is browned, turning once. Remove to a rimmed metal baking sheet. Season with salt, as desired. Keep warm.
  4. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in same skillet. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir 2 to 4 minutes or until crisp and golden brown. Remove from heat; stir in minced thyme.
  5. Meanwhile spread horseradish mixture over tops of steaks. Top with bread crumbs, pressing gently to adhere. Roast in 425°F oven 9 to 13 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness. Tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 4 minutes.
  6. Sprinkle steaks with remaining 1 tablespoon chives. Garnish with thyme sprigs, if desired.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

