Delicious recipes to make your Valentine’s Day dinner amazing
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re planning to treat your sweetie (or your family) to an “at-home” Valentine’s dinner, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council has got the recipes for you!
WINE-BRAISED SHORT RIBS
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds beef Short Ribs, cut into 3 x 2-inch pieces
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes with Italian seasonings
- 1 cup dry red wine
- Cooked soft polenta or pasta (optional)
- Salt and pepper
COOKING:
- Heat oil in large stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef short ribs in stockpot; brown evenly. Remove from stockpot. Season with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
- Add onion to stockpot; cook and stir 5 to 8 minutes or until onion is tender. Stir in tomatoes and wine. Return beef to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 to 2-1/2 hours or until beef is fork-tender.
- Remove beef; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, 5 to 7 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
- Serve short ribs with sauce and polenta or pasta, if desired.
TWO STEPPIN’ TENDERLOIN
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1-1/2 inches thick (about 5 to 6 ounces each)
- 3 cups fresh baby spinach, divided
- 2 tablespoons toasted sliced almonds
- 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons water, divided
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup uncooked brown rice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)
- 2 tablespoons chopped dried cherries
- Toasted sliced almonds (optional)
COOKING:
- Place 2 cups spinach, almonds, cheese and garlic in food processor container. Cover; process until coarse paste forms. With motor running, slowly add 2 tablespoons water and oil until smooth. Season with salt, as desired. Set aside.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat ovenproof, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place beef Tenderloin Steaks in skillet and brown 2 minutes. Turn steaks over and place skillet into preheated oven; cook 13 to 18 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.
- Meanwhile, combine rice, remaining 1 cup water and salt, if desired, in medium saucepan; cook according to package directions. Chop remaining 1 cup spinach. During last 5 minutes of cooking, add chopped spinach to pan and continue to cook. Remove from heat, add cherries and 1 tablespoon pesto to rice; stir to combine.
- Remove steaks from oven when internal temperature reaches 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium doneness. Remove steaks from pan; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes. Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium doneness.
- Serve steaks over brown rice with remaining pesto. Garnish rice with additional almonds, if desired.
PORCINI-DUSTED STEAKS WITH HORSERADISH CRUST
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 beef Flat Iron Steaks (about 8 ounches each)
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
- 2 tablespoons prepared cream-style horseradish
- 2 tablespoons prepared Dijon-style mustard
- 1/2 cup dried porcini mushrooms (about 1/2 ounce)
- Pepper
- Salt
- 4 tablespoons roasted garlic-flavored olive oil, divided
- 2 cups soft bread crumbs
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives
- Fresh thyme sprigs (optional)
COOKING:
- Heat oven to 425°F. Combine 2 tablespoons chives, horseradish and mustard in small bowl. Set aside.
- Place mushrooms in mini food chopper container. Cover and process until finely ground.
- Combine ground mushrooms and pepper, as desired, in small bowl; press evenly onto beef steaks. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Place steaks in skillet; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until surface of beef is browned, turning once. Remove to a rimmed metal baking sheet. Season with salt, as desired. Keep warm.
- Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in same skillet. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir 2 to 4 minutes or until crisp and golden brown. Remove from heat; stir in minced thyme.
- Meanwhile spread horseradish mixture over tops of steaks. Top with bread crumbs, pressing gently to adhere. Roast in 425°F oven 9 to 13 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness. Tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 4 minutes.
- Sprinkle steaks with remaining 1 tablespoon chives. Garnish with thyme sprigs, if desired.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.