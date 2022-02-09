News and First Alert Weather App
Defense Wins Championships: Neillsville Girls Basketball

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - If you ask Neillsville girls basketball head coach John Gaier the key to winning, he’ll likely respond with, “defense wins championships.”

It’s worked wonders this season. The team is allowing just under 25 points per game, holding teams to under 20 points eight times on their way to a 19-2 record.

NewsChannel 7′s Noah Manderfelds speaks with Junior Delaney Rochester and Senior Emma Moseley, along with Gaier about how important defense is and how they hope their style of play will win a championship.

