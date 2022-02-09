Defense Wins Championships: Neillsville Girls Basketball

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - If you ask Neillsville girls basketball head coach John Gaier the key to winning, he’ll likely respond with, “defense wins championships.”

It’s worked wonders this season. The team is allowing just under 25 points per game, holding teams to under 20 points eight times on their way to a 19-2 record.

NewsChannel 7′s Noah Manderfelds speaks with Junior Delaney Rochester and Senior Emma Moseley, along with Gaier about how important defense is and how they hope their style of play will win a championship.

