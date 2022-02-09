Cyclones ‘teddy bear’ game to be held Feb. 19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Cyclones fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears to its game on Feb. 19.

When the Cyclones score their first goal of the game fans will throw their teddy bears onto the ice to benefit kids in north central Wisconsin. The game begins at 7:10 p.m.

“This has always been a special promotion across the hockey landscape. It’s a unique way for our fans to give back to those in need and creates a fun visual of stuffed animals raining down from the stands,” Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe said.

Tickets for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game presented by Culvers are available via wausaucyclones.com.

