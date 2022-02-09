Controversy stirs over Accessory Dwelling Units in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Planning Commission is debating whether to allow Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU). They are mini houses built on the same property as another home.

An ADU is a smaller home that’s generally lofted above a garage or a detached unit from an existing home. The city of Stevens Point says allowing ADUs can have benefits the community.

“You have the ability to care for an elderly parent rather than having to go to a nursing home or assisted living facility,” Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

Wiza said ADUs could also be a place for young people to afford a home, trying to break into the market. He said with today’s high rent, it could be a solution.

“It would probably be even good for parents who have kids who are thinking of moving out of the house, they want some independence, they could live above the garage for a while,” Wiza said.

For someone to build an ADU, the property must be their primary home, not a vacation home. At a Planning Commission discussion on Monday, some people argued ADUs will ruin their neighborhoods.

“A lot of people save their money to move into a neighborhood that they have some extra space and then all of a sudden somebody decides to build a rental next to them,” Carol Molepske said.

Molepske wants to see more restrictions on the proposal. She’s concerned that building ADUs could cause people to leave the area and bring unwanted consequences.

“There’s the privacy issue. You’re losing not only your privacy, in your backyard perhaps, but you’re losing it because a neighbor wishes to have it,” Molepske said.

Those in favor of the city’s proposal said it could help attract even more people to Stevens Point.

“We want to increase population density. Well, we’re either going to do that or not. We should stop over-regulating these, then and allow them to be what they’re supposed to be for,” one person said.

If the proposal is passed, ADUs will only be allowed in certain zoning districts. Wiza said each ADU would need to be reviewed by the planning commission and city council. He expects the city to make a decision in the coming months.

