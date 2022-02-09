Cause of fatal fire in Antigo ‘undertemined’, victim identified

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The 66-year-old woman who died as a result of a fire at her Antigo home has been identified as Wendy Bunster.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at a home on S. Virginia Street. The home was located near S. Virginia and Freiburger Avenue.

Fire Chief Jon Petroskey said the Antigo Fire Department found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived. The cause of the fire is undetermined and the case is closed. Petroskey said the fire was not suspicious.

Town of Antigo Fire, Rural Fire Control, Antigo Police, Public Works, Langlade County Sheriff’s Department, Langlade County Fire Investigation and the coroner assisted. The State Fire Marshal investigated.

