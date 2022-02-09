Area’s hospital systems reporting decline in COVID cases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System are reporting declines in hospitalizations during the last two weeks.

As of Wednesday, statewide hospitalizations were at a six-month low. Since the pandemic began, 4.24% of all coronavirus cases in Wisconsin resulted in hospitalization.

Aspirus Health reports 80 COVID-positive patients in Aspirus hospitals systemwide – the fewest since Sept. 23. The number of COVID-19 ICU patients is also dropping. As of Wednesday, Aspirus had 20 COVID-positive patients in the ICU and 10 on ventilators compared to a daily average in Jan. of 29 and 22, respectively.

On Wednesday, Marshfield Clinic reports 63 covid patients systemwide. Of them, 34 were hospitalized in Marshfield, and 10 in Weston.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a seven-day average of 2,864 new cases and a weekly positivity rate of 12.8%.

