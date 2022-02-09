Amazon expanding in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. - Amazon is expanding its Kenosha operations and adding up to 400 jobs.

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance says Amazon plans to lease a 1 million-square-foot distribution center and begin operating by early next year. The distribution center is east of Amazon’s fulfillment center that opened in 2013 along Interstate 94.

The company has more than 3,000 employees in Kenosha.

It’s the latest in a series of developments in Wisconsin by the online retailer. The latest development comes after last week’s news that Amazon plans to develop a $200 million facility in Cottage Grove that is expected to employ 1,500 people.

