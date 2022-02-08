News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP looks to block abortions if heartbeat detected

Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a bill that would prohibit abortions if a fetal heartbeat...
Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a bill that would prohibit abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected.(MGN Online)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a bill that would prohibit abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The bill would prohibit anyone from performing or attempting to perform an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is present unless the pregnant woman’s life is in danger or she could suffer irreversible physical problems from the pregnancy.

A doctor who violates the prohibition would be subject to investigation by the state Medical Examining Board. Anyone could sue an abortion provider who violates the prohibition.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge
Owen Gross, 17, was arrested after police said he resisted stopping during a traffic stop in...
Teen arrested, facing charges following pursuit in Stevens Point
Crews battled a house fire Monday evening in Saratoga in Wood County.
Explosion believed to have started home fire in Wood Co.
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
Brown County couple claims Powerball jackpot
(L) Dr. Jeff Lindell and (R) Dr. Casey Nye
D.C. Everest names finalists in superintendent search, will launch survey for stakeholder input

Latest News

Wausau School District to hold referendum info session Tuesday
The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a...
Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital
Marshfield Police said a 19-year-old man was taken into custody following a night on the run. ...
Stratford man in custody following chase, crash
A new juvenile prison would be built near Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill that would...
Bipartisan bill to build juvenile prison near Milwaukee