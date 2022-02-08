News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Students walk out, protest removal of chocolate milk from school lunch menu

Students in California walked out of class to rally outside, protesting the district’s decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu. (Source: KCRA)
By Emily Van de Riet and Jason Marks
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCRA) - There was a mass student protest at a school in California on Friday over an issue near and dear to their hearts – chocolate milk.

The students of Sierra Vista K-8 School, which is southwest of Sacramento, walked out of class to rally outside, protesting the district’s decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu due to its high sugar content.

Students say they were caught off guard by the district’s decision and quickly organized to take action.

A district official says a compromise was reached – chocolate milk will return for one day every other week.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge
Owen Gross, 17, was arrested after police said he resisted stopping during a traffic stop in...
Teen arrested, facing charges following pursuit in Stevens Point
Crews battled a house fire Monday evening in Saratoga in Wood County.
Explosion believed to have started home fire in Wood Co.
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
Brown County couple claims Powerball jackpot
The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer

Latest News

Man hospitalized with severe injuries while performing maintenance in silo
Man hospitalized with severe injuries while performing maintenance in silo
Stratford man arrested after standoff, crash with squad car in Marshfield
Stratford man arrested after standoff, crash with squad car in Marshfield
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’
Watauga County authorities said interviews with Billy Wayne Davis, a Georgia inmate, helped...
Georgia inmate helps North Carolina authorities solve 50-year-old triple homicide
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
In Arbery death case, possible jurors question hate crimes