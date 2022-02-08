News and First Alert Weather App
Sports betting picking up at Oneida Casino ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Customer using sports betting kiosk at Oneida Casino.
Customer using sports betting kiosk at Oneida Casino.(wbay)
By Casey Torres
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Even though the Rams and Bengals are playing in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI, the big game is still bringing big business to the Oneida Casino sports book.

“We’ve seen a lot of foot traffic. We’ve seen a lot of individuals wanting to make legalized bets on sports, and we cover a multitude of sports,” said Chad Fuss, the Gaming Assistant and Chief Financial Officer at the casino.

The hottest sport now is pro football.

“When the NFL season winded down and the playoffs started, we’ve seen a lot of bets being made increasingly every single week,” said Fuss. “We’ve currently seen a lot of interest with the big game that’s coming up this Sunday, the Super Bowl.”

According to the American Gaming Association, 31.4 million Americans will bet on Super Bowl LVI. About 18.2 million of them will place bets through operators such as sports books.

“A lot of these bets are being made in different facets. So you’re seeing your parlays made, your senior straight lines bets made, your senior money bets made, your senior over-unders,” said Fuss.

Prop bets are being placed at Oneida Casino, however they are limited.

There are 20 kiosks for people to use to place their bets. Twelve of them are placed together near the back of the casino and eight of them are scattered in the casino.

The official sports book room is expected to open “very soon”.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved. Article contains contributions from the Associated Press.

