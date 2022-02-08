Rothschild veterans group celebrates 10 years of support

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - This month, the Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee group is celebrating 10 years of existence. Every Wednesday since 2012, the group has met at Denny’s in Rothschild to offer veterans support.

The group was started by veteran, Ruth James, who was the commander for the DAV in Wausau. When it began on Feb. 8, 2012, it started out with just five veterans, now it’s grown to 570, where veterans can get support from other veterans over a cup of coffee.

It’s known not to have any bylaws, agenda, dues or officers. And, it’s run strictly by volunteers who also belong to other organizations like the American Legion, VFW, DAV, VVA, Never Forgotten Honor Flight, and the Man of Honor Society.

The Director for the Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee group, Mike Heilmann, said it’s a place where other veterans can get to know one another.

“We just tell the Veterans ‘grab a chair and say hello,’” Heilmann explained, “so they can come there and not worry about dues or having to do any jobs if they don’t volunteer for anything.”

Heilmann said the group continues to grow with two to three new members each week, with no plans to go away in the future.

At Denny’s, where the group meets, people will find a wall dedicated to the group with pictures that highlight what the group is all about; supporting one another. But, Heilmann explained that it’s not just a place of support, it’s also a place where ideas can come to life.

For example, Denny’s runs a promotion for seniors where, when they buy five meals, they get the sixth one free. One veteran in the group said the free meals should be extended to veterans who may not know about the group, or simply to get new members interested. And now, Heilmann explained that he has a couple of hundred dollars worth of free meal cards waiting to be used by new members.

“If they come to Denny’s and they’ve got a way to get there, we give them two meal cards so they can get a meal plus their driver or their spouse, whoever can also have a meal with them. That’s our biggest thing going on right now,” Heilmann said.

During the weekly gatherings, the group has also had guest speakers but has since been put on pause because of the pandemic. Heilmann noted that should start back up in the future. He also said that many veterans who are part of the group do suffer from PTSD, but many of them have found support from one another.

The Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee is always looking for new members and has since started passing out business cards to connect with more people in the community. People can also follow the group’s Facebook page.

But when in doubt, it is certain every Wednesday the group will be meeting at Denny’s in Rothschild for a cup of coffee, support and getting to know one another.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.