News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Prey hits 1,000 points in big Newman win, Edgar falls to Bonduel at home

By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Newman Catholic junior Mason Prey needed 23 points to hit 1,000 for his career entering Monday night’s home matchup with Greenwood. He hit the milestone in the first 12 minutes of the game. Prey finished with 33 on the night of celebration to power the Cardinals to an 82-29 win.

In Edgar, the Wildcats fall in a non-conference matchup with Bonduel, 65-55.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge
Owen Gross, 17, was arrested after police said he resisted stopping during a traffic stop in...
Teen arrested, facing charges following pursuit in Stevens Point
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
Brown County couple claims Powerball jackpot
Temperatures on the cool side of the 20s Monday, but a nice warm up on Tuesday in the mid-30s....
First Alert Weather: Up & down temperatures to start the week followed by two rounds of snow showers during the second half of the week
(L) Dr. Jeff Lindell and (R) Dr. Casey Nye
D.C. Everest names finalists in superintendent search, will launch survey for stakeholder input

Latest News

High School Sports 2/4/2022
High school basketball highlight heaven: Action from seven Friday night games
High School Sports 2/3/2022
Highlights from five girls basketball and boys hockey games
High School Sports 2/1/2022
Medford, D.C. Everest pick up non-conference wins in boys basketball
Wausau West, SPASH pick up wins in girls basketball