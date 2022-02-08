Prey hits 1,000 points in big Newman win, Edgar falls to Bonduel at home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Newman Catholic junior Mason Prey needed 23 points to hit 1,000 for his career entering Monday night’s home matchup with Greenwood. He hit the milestone in the first 12 minutes of the game. Prey finished with 33 on the night of celebration to power the Cardinals to an 82-29 win.

In Edgar, the Wildcats fall in a non-conference matchup with Bonduel, 65-55.

