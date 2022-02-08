News and First Alert Weather App
Milwaukee Art Museum displays art from Wisconsin Rapids students

Artwork from Wisconsin Rapids students on display at Milwaukee Art Museum(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Right now, the Milwaukee Art Museum is displaying artwork from two Wisconsin Rapids students. The students are recent recipients of the 2022 Scholastic Art Awards.

The awards come from the nonprofit, Alliance for Young Artists and Writers. It is a national alliance that recognizes young artists and writers in 28 different categories each year.

This year’s recipients include three Lincoln High School students from Wisconsin Rapids. Ava Ringer, a freshman, received the top award of a gold key. Alaina Kawleski, a junior, received a silver key. Dawn Freeberg, a sophomore, received an honorable mention. Both Ringer and Kawleski’s artwork is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum until March 20th.

All three girls submitted artwork into the photography category. Ringer said her artwork, ‘Psychedelic,’ is an illusion.

“It was an experiment,” Ringer explained. “I placed waterdrops on a glass slab and put a backdrop underneath it. That way, you can manipulate however you want to. I just did what I thought looked nice.”

Out of 1,800 applicants statewide, she said she is happy to have her artwork displayed.

“I feel very honored that out of so many art pieces, they chose mine,” Ringer expressed.

Kawleski titled her artwork ‘Into the Black.’ She said she is pleased with the outcome.

“It was actually supposed to be a food-drop, but I brought in some of my own props,” she explained. “I took some glasses that I got for my birthday and dropped them in water and I took a whole bunch of pictures and I got the one good one. That’s the thing with this kind of photography… It’s really hard to get that really good picture, but when you do, it’s really cool.”

Kawleski compared photography to life. To her, each photo taken, and each day are new chances.

“My artwork was a one in a million kind of chance because you only get that picture one time, out of however many times you take it,” Kawleski explained. “That represents what it’s like every day, you get the one chance to do whatever you want to do. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it does not.”

